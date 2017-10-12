Has Kia found a way to help more deaf people drive?

A driver alert system for the hearing impaired has stolen the show at Kia’s annual engineering Idea Festival.

According to the car giant, more than 360 million people worldwide suffer from hearing problems – a population not always well served when it comes to driving aids.

That’s where Sympony comes in. Created by a group of engineers at the Korean car giant as part of its annual Idea Festival, the programme is a smart assistant system for drivers with hearing issues that alerts them when important sounds – such as horns or sirens – go off around them.

Sympony helps hearing impaired be aware of risks on the road with lights and provides sign language service in the cabin

Not only that, but Sympony aims to turn the car into a communications hub for the hearing impaired using what it calls “connection motion messenger technology” that can translate voice calls and messages into sign language displayed on in-car screens, and sign language from occupants into audio.

So, how does it all work?

Sympony – which uses lights and vibration to alert deaf drivers of horns/sirens

In terms of the noise alert system, microphones around the car pick up and recognise sounds on the road, triggering an alert to the driver when heard.

These alerts can be delivered in two ways; either by the flashing of coloured LED lights at the bottom of the windscreen, or through vibrations sent to a smartwatch.

For occupants receiving a hands-free call in the car, the programme is able to understand the audio coming through and translate this into sign language, which then appears on an in-car screen.

But this aspect of the Sympony programme does raise some safety questions – most obviously that attempting sign language while driving is not a safe or viable option.

The programme is and remains very much a concept for now, and Kia said any ideas taken from the Idea Festival will be more thoroughly analysed in the future to determine their feasibility.

Only then will a decision be made on pursuing an idea further.

In the spirit of the Idea Festival, Sympony is to be admired, but the question of safety is likely to be high on the Kia to-do list when evaluation time comes around.