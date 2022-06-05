Residents turn out for unique street party to celebrate Jubilee in Wellington

Wellington Street Party in Clun Close. Neighbours have come together to celebrate Jubilee. Organised by Eillish Ryan Ansom (Left, in red)

Residents of Clun Close, Wellington, Telford, took to their street yesterday to mark the occasion with food, drinks and games.

There was a bouncy castle for the children, a BBQ serving hot dogs and even a lorry which had been decorated with Union Jack bunting.

Eilish Ryan Ansom, who organised the street party with four other residents, said that only a few houses came out in the morning but more people joined when the weather brightened up.

She said: "We really enjoyed it. We ended up having a lorry here with bunting all over the front. Two neighbours had BBQ's out. I made a big cake for our table. There was a bouncy castle and a crafts table."

People of all ages joined the celebrations and Eilish said that there were residents staying up until the early hours of the morning, chatting and eating Domino's pizza.

She said: "It was a good chance for people to speak to each other when they wouldn't necessarily and the kids absolutely loved it.