Met Office urges caution on roads as Jubilee celebrations continue

The Met Office have issued the plea as rain continues to affect parts of England and Wales.

People have been warned to take care when travelling on roads due to surface water, as rain is set to sweep the nation for the fourth day of Jubilee celebration.

Rain is continuing to affect parts of England and Wales as shown in the latest radar sequence 👇



There may bring surface water on the roads so take care if you are travelling this morning 🚗💦 pic.twitter.com/ln3DRQqqqG — Met Office (@metoffice) June 5, 2022

While, The Shifnal Grand Picnic and the Jackfield Town Band has been moved indoors. Celebrations will still be taking place under the cover of the church for the service at 11am and picnic at 12.30.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Ambulance Service reminded those hosting parties with road closures that they must have clear access for emergency vehicles.