Met Office urges caution on roads as Jubilee celebrations continue

By Megan Howe

Revellers celebrating the Jubilee today have been urged to take care on the roads due to heavy rain overnight and this morning.

The Met Office have issued the plea as rain continues to affect parts of England and Wales.

People have been warned to take care when travelling on roads due to surface water, as rain is set to sweep the nation for the fourth day of Jubilee celebration.

An event set to take place today in Victoria Square, Birmingham has been cancelled due the weather.

While, The Shifnal Grand Picnic and the Jackfield Town Band has been moved indoors. Celebrations will still be taking place under the cover of the church for the service at 11am and picnic at 12.30.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Ambulance Service reminded those hosting parties with road closures that they must have clear access for emergency vehicles.

Fire crews have also been reminding people this morning to wait until alcohol has left their system before travelling.

Platinum Jubilee
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

