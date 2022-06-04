Community picnic and big screen event brings crowds together for celebrations at Telford Town Park

The Harrison/Shaw family from Telford

It was a part of Telford & Wrekin Council's spectacular weekend of Jubilee celebrations that are marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – but only a tip of a celebratory iceberg of events happening across the borough.

Among the small number of families who had dressed up for the occasion were the extended Hart family from Trench, Donnington, Hadley and all over the borough.

Rachel Hart, 35, along with her partner Daniel Zapala, was there with children Jack, 11, and Olivia, nine, and had been waiting for the event all week.

Most of the clan had something on them to celebrate their sense of Britishness.

Rachel, a carer who took a day off work especially to watch the first of three big screen films, The Queen’s Corgi, said: "We are all proud of the Royal Family.

"We've been looking forward to it all week. This kind of event has been a long time coming, it's great to open it for the kids."

Also in the red white and blue bedecked clan were Rachel's sister, Vicky Hart and her auntie Gillian Thompson.

The Hart family from Telford

Family friend Helen Williams, 47, was there with her children Harvey Whitehouse, 13, Harrison Whitehouse, 11 and Edward Whitehouse, nine.

Also out in force were the Shaw and Harrison families enjoying family time together.

Mike Harrison, 55, a former military policeman, and his family were proudly showing off their giant Union Flag and various patriotic hats.

"We are all proud of the Royal family and of the Queen. She is phenomenal, an inspiration," he said.

Mike's wife Amanda, 55, said: "To do a job for 70 years, that's incredible. She brings the whole country together and we should do that more often."

Amanda said: "It's really good of the council to put it on at no cost, especially with the cost of everything else going up, because it means everyone can enjoy it."

Also in the family clan were Kelly Harrison, granddaughter Jaime, aged 12; Mike's mum Jo Harrison, and Amanda's mum, Janet Shaw.

Dawley Bank residents Lucy, Wayne, Carla, Felan, Layla, Kaycey, and Ivy Fletcher were also out with their red white and blue flags enjoying a few drinks, refreshments, and entertainment.

The Fletcher family from Telford

As the grey clouds formed overhead Lucy, 33, said: "It's lovely and the weather has held up so far." And she praised the Queen as a "great, strong lady."

Films were set to continue for the rest of the afternoon, with an 8pm live streaming of the Platinum Party At The Palace.

The sentiments of many of those in the park was echoed by the Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Shaun Davies said: “Seventy years of dedication to the nation is a truly remarkable achievement and as a council, we’ve gone all out to make the long-weekend one to remember.

"Thousands of people have been involved in jubilee celebrations across the borough.

"I’m so pleased to see people enjoying the afternoon in the park together today and there’s lots more happening across the borough too.

"We’ve provided funding to around 50 community events and waived the fee for 30 street closures so that people could celebrate with friends, family and neighbours.”

Festivities were also continuing on Sunday.