Jeremy Vine opens Shrewsbury jubilee street party on Zoom

"I now declare the Platinum Jubilee street party on Winney Hill View, in Shrewsbury, officially open," he said on his national radio programme to huge cheers.
"What a crowd! Thank you so much, sending our love, best wishes to you."
A jubilee street party in Shrewsbury was officially opened by Jeremy Vine live on his BBC Radio Two show via Zoom.
"I now declare the Platinum Jubilee street party on Winney Hill View, in Shrewsbury, officially open," he said on his national radio programme to huge cheers.
"What a crowd! Thank you so much, sending our love, best wishes to you."