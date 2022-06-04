Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jeremy Vine opens Shrewsbury jubilee street party on Zoom

By David TooleyShrewsburyPlatinum JubileePublished:

A jubilee street party in Shrewsbury was officially opened by Jeremy Vine live on his BBC Radio Two show via Zoom.

Jeremy Vine
Jeremy Vine

"I now declare the Platinum Jubilee street party on Winney Hill View, in Shrewsbury, officially open," he said on his national radio programme to huge cheers.

"What a crowd! Thank you so much, sending our love, best wishes to you."

Platinum Jubilee
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News