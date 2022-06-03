In pictures: Shropshire celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Residents across the region kicked the festivities off in style yesterday with street parties, community events, and the beacon lighting which took place in over 3500 locations throughout the UK.
Communities got together to show off their brilliantly decorated homes and businesses all in celebration of the Queen's unprecedented landmark achievement of reaching 70 years of service.
Her Majesty is the first ever British Monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, and took part in the Trooping the Colour event at Buckingham Palace, before heading to Windsor Castle to lead the lighting of the beacons.
Check out photos of the Platinum Jubilee festivities below as residents celebrate: