In pictures: Shropshire celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee

All ready for the street party in Shrubbery Gardens, Wem

Residents across the region kicked the festivities off in style yesterday with street parties, community events, and the beacon lighting which took place in over 3500 locations throughout the UK.

Communities got together to show off their brilliantly decorated homes and businesses all in celebration of the Queen's unprecedented landmark achievement of reaching 70 years of service.

Her Majesty is the first ever British Monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, and took part in the Trooping the Colour event at Buckingham Palace, before heading to Windsor Castle to lead the lighting of the beacons.

Check out photos of the Platinum Jubilee festivities below as residents celebrate:

Afternoon jubilee tea for the community at the Beacon Community center Market Drayton, hosted by Market Drayton Royal Navy Association

Onibury St Michael s Church

Jubilee Party at Abraham Court in Oswestry..

Jubilee Party at Abraham Court in Oswestry. In Picture L>R: Judith Pearson, Val Smout, Shelia Cooke, Alison French and Gwen Hill.

Children from Katie's Kids Nursery in Shrewsbury visit Heartlands Care Home in Shrewsbury. In Picture: Children with Olive Williams who is celebrating her 100th Birthday.

Market Draytons: Rock & Bowl festival. Donna Gray and Sue Oldfield.

Market Draytons: Rock & Bowl festival. Genevieve Davidson with daughter: Emma Irving..

The team at RBSL in Telford

Severn Valley Railway Bridgnorth Jubilee day. In Picture: Sophia Mahony 8, Beatrix Marchbank 9 and Kathryn Marchbank - from Barnet Green.

Severn Valley Railway Bridgnorth Jubilee day.

Severn Valley Railway Bridgnorth Jubilee day. In Picture: Town Crier Proclamation - Jez Mann (A Local Town Crier based out of Shrewsbury).

Severn Valley Railway Bridgnorth Jubilee day. In Picture: The Purple 'Elizabeth II' train arrives in Bridgnorth..

