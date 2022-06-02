Notification Settings

Jubilee fun by the side of the mere in Ellesmere

By Sue AustinEllesmerePlatinum JubileePublished:

Fireworks across the mere in Ellesmere will be the culmination of a day of Jubilee festivities in the town on Saturday .

Putting up the bunting in Ellesmere
Putting up the bunting in Ellesmere

The town council has joined forces with other organisations to put on a day of free activities centred on the Cremorne Gardens.

The picnic in the park, from 2-10pm is aimed at providing free entertainment for everyone and, while there will be a bar and refreshments available families can take along their own picnics.

Family sports will include welly wanging, egg and spoon races and more organised by Ellesmere Carnival Committee and a tug of war competition.

There will be crafting , a pre-school gymnastics competition and the selection of Ellesmere Carnival's king and queen.

Live music and fireworks end the evening.

Platinum Jubilee
News
Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

