Jubilee fun by the side of the mere in Ellesmere

Putting up the bunting in Ellesmere

The town council has joined forces with other organisations to put on a day of free activities centred on the Cremorne Gardens.

The picnic in the park, from 2-10pm is aimed at providing free entertainment for everyone and, while there will be a bar and refreshments available families can take along their own picnics.

Family sports will include welly wanging, egg and spoon races and more organised by Ellesmere Carnival Committee and a tug of war competition.

There will be crafting , a pre-school gymnastics competition and the selection of Ellesmere Carnival's king and queen.