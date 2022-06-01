Shrewsbury road closures: The 52 streets being shut for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will come alive with traditional food, drinks, and plenty of song and dance.
Residents planning to celebrate Her Majesty's landmark achievement in the street were asked to submit a road closure application to the council.
This means that some roads will be closed to traffic at various points between June 2 and June 5.
Roy Aldcroft, Shropshire Council deputy cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, said: "We are delighted to have been able to help so many people with their plans to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
"We hope everyone enjoys their celebration and lots of fun is had by all our communities across the county.
"The Shropshire Council website has a handy page full of tips and advice for people who may be looking for some last minute inspiration too."
The roads that will be closed are:
Thursday
Meole Walk, 10am – 7pm
Wilderley Crescent, 1pm - 5pm
Friday
Lonsdale Drive, 11:30am – 4pm
Pendle Way, 11am – 10pm
Meole Crescent, 11am – 3pm
Noneley Road, Loppington, 12pm – 6pm
Winney Hill View, 10am – 12am
Ash close, 12pm – 10pm
Chapel Close, 1pm – 4pm
West Hermitage, 8am – 12am
Trinity Street, 2pm – 6pm
Westlands Road, 8am – 12am
Prescott Court, 11am – 9pm
Saturday
New Park Close, 11am – 12am
Albert Street, 7:30am – 12am
New park road, 4pm – 10pm
From No. 94 to 84 Stapleton Road, 1pm – 8pm
Some of Judith Butts Gardens, 1pm – 12am
A small crescent on Beech Drive, 9am – 10pm
Coton Crescent, 1pm – 3pm
Stanton Village Road (unnamed), Booley Lane, 1pm – 9pm
Bailey Close, 12pm – 4pm
Well Lane, Plealey, 11am – 6pm
Booley Road, Stanton, 1pm – 9pm
Sunday
Wingfield Close, 1pm - 11pm
Earls Hill View, 10am – 9pm
Priory Ridge/Priory Drive, 12pm – 6pm
Springfield, 1pm – 5pm
Berrington from grass triangle to Berrington Manor, 12pm – 9pm
Jancey Close, 4pm – 6pm
Coundmoor, 3pm – 6pm
Little Ryton SY5 7LZ (no road name), 9am – 8pm
From 85 Boscobel drive to Leighton Road (partial) 1pm – 10pm
Cressage Avenue, 1pm – 8pm
Part of Langford Avenue, 7am – 10pm
Lyndhurst Drive, 11am – 4pm
Kingston Drive, 2pm – 8pm
Hafren close, 9am – 3:30pm
Kennedy Road, 9:30am – 5pm
Granville Street, 12pm – 5pm
Canon Street, 11pm – 3pm
Links road,12pm – 6pm
Oakley Street, 12pm – 10pm
Lime Street, 11am – 4pm
Prescott Court, 12pm – 9pm
Nobold Close, all day
Mill Road, 10am – 6:30pm
Marlcroft, 12:30pm – 4pm
Barracks Lane, 12pm – 10pm
Merlin Road, 10am – 12am
Pinewood Road, 10am – 8pm
Morville Road, 12pm – 11pm