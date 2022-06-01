Shrewsbury road closures: The 52 streets being shut for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will come alive with traditional food, drinks, and plenty of song and dance.

Residents planning to celebrate Her Majesty's landmark achievement in the street were asked to submit a road closure application to the council.

This means that some roads will be closed to traffic at various points between June 2 and June 5.

Roy Aldcroft, Shropshire Council deputy cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, said: "We are delighted to have been able to help so many people with their plans to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We hope everyone enjoys their celebration and lots of fun is had by all our communities across the county.

"The Shropshire Council website has a handy page full of tips and advice for people who may be looking for some last minute inspiration too."

You can find other road closures from across the county here, and from Telford here.

The roads that will be closed are:

Thursday

Meole Walk, 10am – 7pm

Wilderley Crescent, 1pm - 5pm

Friday

Lonsdale Drive, 11:30am – 4pm

Pendle Way, 11am – 10pm

Meole Crescent, 11am – 3pm

Noneley Road, Loppington, 12pm – 6pm

Winney Hill View, 10am – 12am

Ash close, 12pm – 10pm

Chapel Close, 1pm – 4pm

West Hermitage, 8am – 12am

Trinity Street, 2pm – 6pm

Westlands Road, 8am – 12am

Prescott Court, 11am – 9pm

Saturday

New Park Close, 11am – 12am

Albert Street, 7:30am – 12am

New park road, 4pm – 10pm

From No. 94 to 84 Stapleton Road, 1pm – 8pm

Some of Judith Butts Gardens, 1pm – 12am

A small crescent on Beech Drive, 9am – 10pm

Coton Crescent, 1pm – 3pm

Stanton Village Road (unnamed), Booley Lane, 1pm – 9pm

Bailey Close, 12pm – 4pm

Well Lane, Plealey, 11am – 6pm

Booley Road, Stanton, 1pm – 9pm

Sunday

Wingfield Close, 1pm - 11pm

Earls Hill View, 10am – 9pm

Priory Ridge/Priory Drive, 12pm – 6pm

Springfield, 1pm – 5pm

Berrington from grass triangle to Berrington Manor, 12pm – 9pm

Jancey Close, 4pm – 6pm

Coundmoor, 3pm – 6pm

Little Ryton SY5 7LZ (no road name), 9am – 8pm

From 85 Boscobel drive to Leighton Road (partial) 1pm – 10pm

Cressage Avenue, 1pm – 8pm

Part of Langford Avenue, 7am – 10pm

Lyndhurst Drive, 11am – 4pm

Kingston Drive, 2pm – 8pm

Hafren close, 9am – 3:30pm

Kennedy Road, 9:30am – 5pm

Granville Street, 12pm – 5pm

Canon Street, 11pm – 3pm

Links road,12pm – 6pm

Oakley Street, 12pm – 10pm

Lime Street, 11am – 4pm

Prescott Court, 12pm – 9pm

Nobold Close, all day

Mill Road, 10am – 6:30pm

Marlcroft, 12:30pm – 4pm

Barracks Lane, 12pm – 10pm

Merlin Road, 10am – 12am

Pinewood Road, 10am – 8pm