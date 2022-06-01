Play area renamed to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Children from Church Aston Infant School at the ceremony with Councillors Carolyn Healy, Simon Stacey and Andrew Eade in the background.

Wallshead Way Play Area in Church Aston, Newport was formally renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Park at a ceremony last week.

Councillors Carolyn Healy, Simon Stacey and Andrew Eade were among those who attended the event, along with children from Church Aston Infant School.

This is the second site to be formally renamed this year after Hadley Village Green changed to The John Smart Village Green in March.

Councillor Simon Stacey, chairman of Church Aston Parish Council, said: "When we found out the council were proposing a programme of renaming a number of civic spaces across the borough in honour of important local figures or to mark significant events, we were keen that Church Aston get involved.

"Parish Councillor Paul Evans proposed that the site be renamed to recognise the Queen as she marks her Platinum Jubilee and we are delighted that local families will be able to enjoy this week’s celebrations while using our new Queen Elizabeth II Park."