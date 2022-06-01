Platinum Jubilee beacons in Shropshire - when and where they will be lit

The 2012 Diamond Jubilee beacon lighting at the top of the Wrekin

From the summit of Brown Clee Hill to Telford, to Shrewsbury and across all of Shropshire people will be setting light to official beacons to celebrate this landmark occasion.

It follows a tradition started in 1897, when beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Since then, beacons were lit for Elizabeth II in 1977, 2002 and 2012 for her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees respectively, as well as for her 90th birthday in 2016.

How many Jubilee Beacons will be lit?

On June 2, more than 2,022 beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries to mark 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

What time will the Beacons be lit?

All beacons on the UK mainland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man are due to be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday.

At 2pm town criers are being invited to undertake the proclamation announcing the lighting of the beacons later that evening.

At 9.35pm local time across the UK and the Commonwealth, individual pipers and pipe bands are being asked to play Diu Regnare from central locations of their choice from within their local communities as their personal tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

At 9.40pm buglers will officially announce the lighting of the beacons, which will happen at 9.45pm.

Beacons in the Commonwealth Countries & United Kingdom Overseas Territories will be lit at 9.15pm local time, The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Anchor Chain will be lit at 9.30pm and the Beacons along Hadrian’s Wall will be lit at 10pm.

The principal beacon will be lit at the Mall, near Buckingham Palace.

Jubilee Beacons near me

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after ascending to the throne in 1952, and events taking place across the country - including Shropshire - to celebrate her historic reign.

Members of the Midland Gliding Club, on the Long Mynd, near Church Stretton, in front of their Diamond Jubilee beacon

More events will be announced in the coming weeks, with all parts of the region set to take part in celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

Jubilee beacons in Shropshire:

Sibdon Carwood

Trefonen Hill Walk - Mynydd Myfyr

Burwarton Estate – Summit of Brown Clee Hill (Highest point in Shropshire)

Prees Parish Council – Prees Cricket and Recreation Club, Prees

Loggerheads Parish Council – Loggerheads, Market Drayton

Astley Abbotts Parish Council – Cross Lane Head, Bridgnorth

Acton Burnell, Frodesley, Pitchford, Ruckley and Langley Parish Council – Burnell Bank

Sansaw Estate and Clive Parish Council – Summit of Grinshill, Clive, Shrewsbury

Greete Parish Council – Field called Lathley, Weston Court Farm, Nash, Ludlow

Leaton Forest – Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury

Llanfair Waterdine Parish Council – Llanfair Hill, north of Llanfair Waterdine

Great Hagley Estate Ltd – Millennium Stone, Great Hagley, Hopton Castle, Craven Arms

Ludlow Town Council – Ludlow Castle Keep, Ludlow

Bourneville Village Trust – Cropping's Park, Lightmoor Village, Telford

Bomere Heath & District Parish Council – Field off Merrington Road, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury

Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn – Guilden Down, Clun. Titterstone Clee Summit, Nr Clee Viallage, Ludlow. Market Drayton Town Council – St Mary's Church, Market Drayton

Newport Town Council – Tower of Nicholas Church, Newport

Wem Town Council - Recreation Ground, Park Road, Wem

In Powys and over the Shropshire border