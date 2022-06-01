Call for Bridgnorth Town Council to make more of a royal fuss for Jubilee

Bridgnorth Town Hall

Residents of Bridgnorth took to Facebook to call on Bridgnorth Town Council to make more of an effort to decorate the town with bunting to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

One resident posted on the Bridgnorth News and Views page: "I love the way we normally make an effort for occasions like Christmas but this is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"Whoever decided not to dress the town – big mistake. Well done to the local streets that have made an effort, Railway Street looks fab."

Back in 1897, on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria, the community in Bridgnorth hung flags, banners and a portrait of the Queen's face on the town's High Street.

The country celebrated on June 22 across the country to mark the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Queen Victoria's accession to the throne – the first Diamond Jubilee celebration of any British monarch in history.

Now, while many residents, shops and businesses in Bridgnorth have gone to a great deal of effort to mark the occasion, the same has been asked of Bridgnorth Town Council.

Newly-appointed mayor Karen Sawbridge said: "I am hoping by [Wednesday] we will have a lot of flags and lovely bunting. I would've liked it a bit sooner but I only just took over as mayor."

She said that a team had been busy putting up all of the hanging baskets for the summer on Monday morning and on Tuesday they were put up across the High Street for residents to see.

The team have been trying to find the appropriate time when it is quiet in the High Street, Karen said, before putting up the flags and hanging baskets.

A number of events will be taking place across the county, including Bridgnorth, which will get a Jubilee flavour on Friday with the return of the town carnival – the parade takes place at midday.

A group of 12 ladies from Bridgnorth, who met weekly to complete a knitting project fit for a Queen, have also had their colourful work displayed for all to see in the window of Tanners Wines in the town.

Commenting on the Jubilee, Karen added: "I am feeling absolutely over the moon with it all. With two years of being down, now everyone has a spring in their step.

"It's one party after another. We are really excited."