All the region's heroes named in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours List

Cricketer Moeen Ali has been named in the Platinum Jubilee Honours List

These are the recipients from the region, from all walks of life, who have been given an honour to recognise their achievements and service:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Gwyn Owen Evans. Lately Chief Executive, S4C. For services to Broadcasting in Wales and to the Welsh Language.

Deborah Elizabeth Rogers. Lately Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, Crown Prosecution Service, Cymru-Wales. For services to Law and Order.

Professor Robert Glyn Hewinson, Aberystwyth. For services to Animal Health and Welfare.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Moeen Ali. For services to Cricket.

Simon Paul Chesterman QPM, of Shropshire. Chief Constable and Chief Executive Officer, Civil Nuclear Constabulary. For services to Policing.

Hifsa Haroon-Iqbal MBE DL. Regional Prevent Co-ordinator, Department for Education. For services to Social Cohesion in Staffordshire.

Dr David Lawson Jacques, of Stafford. For services to Garden History and Conservation.

Zoe Maxine Couzens. Principal in Public Health, Public Health Wales NHS Trust. For services to Public Health during Covid-19.

Andrew Mark Evans. Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Welsh Government. For services to the Covid-19 Response.

David Macfarlane Jackson. Artistic Director, Head of Music, BBC Wales. For services to Music.

Louise Catherine Magee. General Secretary, Welsh Labour Party. For Political Service.

Jasbir Singh Dhesi, of Wrexham. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Cheshire College South and West. For services to Education.

Paul Anthony Wright, of Wrexham. Station Manager, British Forces Broadcasting Service. For services to the Armed Forces.

Professor Caroline Gray. Wrexham Glyndwr University. For services to the Optical Industry and to Business in Wales.

Christopher Daniel Jones, of Glasbury. Natural Resources Wales. For services to Forestry.

Professor Paul Moss. Professor of Haematology, University of Birmingham. For services to Immunotherapy and to Covid-19 Research.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Elizabeth Wilkinson, of Telford. Founder, Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant. For services to People with Dyslexia.

Pamela Ann Bostock, of Tamworth. Consultant Occupational Therapist, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Adults with Progressive Neurological Conditions.

Catherine Mann, of Bramshall. Head of Libraries and Arts, Staffordshire County Council. For services to Public Libraries.

Glenn Gerald Parkes. For services to Homeless People and to the community in Fenton, Stoke on-Trent.

Dr Gwyneth Lewis. Poet. For services to Literature.

Hugh Morris. Chief Executive, Glamorgan County Cricket Club. For services to Cricket and to Charity.

Fiona Whyte. For voluntary service to the Public and Commercial Services Union in Wales.

David Brynmor Williams. For services to Sport and to Charity in Wales.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Simon Peter Griffiths, of Whitchurch. Watch Manager, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue.

Kathryn Patricia Phillips, of Telford. Founder and Volunteer Project Manager, Christmas Smile. For voluntary service to Vulnerable People and their Families in Telford &Wrekin.

Malcolm John Smith, of Telford. Councillor, Telford & Wrekin Council. For services to Local Government in Shropshire.

Graham George Watkins, of Shrewsbury. Head Coach, Mid Shropshire Wheelers. For services to Cycling.

Enid Hilda Waterfall, of Wrexham. For services to Girlguiding and to Charity.

Sheila Anne Cooper. St John Ambulance. For voluntary service in Staffordshire.