Powys road closures: 10 roads closed for street parties to take place

By Lauren HillMid WalesPlatinum JubileePublished:

Powys council has given the green light to street parties across the county.

There will be street parties across Powys to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee
Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will come alive with traditional food, drinks, and plenty of song and dance.

Residents planning to celebrate the 70 year anniversary in the street were asked to submit a road closure application to the council - and all applications were approved.

During the celebrations, only 10 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.

The council said: "We are delighted that so many celebrations will be taking place throughout the county and hope that this historic moment remains in peoples memories for years to come.

"To mark the Queen’s historic 70-year reign, the council have encouraged residents across Powys to celebrate their connections, get to know each other a little bit better and bring the jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community by hosting street parties and joining in with The Big Jubilee Lunch."

These roads will be closed in Powys:

Thursday, June 2

U1621 Middleton Street, Llandrindod Wells from its junction with U1622 (Station Crescent to its junction with U1624 Middleton Lane) – between 8am and 5pm

Friday, June 3

High Street, Presteigne, length from St David’s junction to Broad Street junction – between 10am and 8pm

Castle Street and Castle Lane, Hay on Wye – from noon, until noon on Sunday, June 5

Saturday, June 4

B4385 Berriew, length from Berriew Bridge to the junction with B4390 near Chestnut House, to include length of the B4390 between Minyrafon and the Lion Hotel – between noon and midnight

B4569 Main street, Caersws, length between junction with A470 trunk road (Carno Road) to junction with U4558 (Chapel Street) – between noon and 6pm

C2020 Great Oak Street, Llanidloes, the whole length and the part of U4108 which extends to the junction with the U4108 Cemetery Square – between noon and 7pm

B4392 at Guilsfield between The Oak Inn & The King’s Head pubs. To also include the U4851 Park Road, Oakfield Drive and a short length of Oak Lane – between 5pm and 10pm on Saturday, June 4, and between 1pm and 6pm on Sunday, June 5.

Sunday, June 5

B4385 High street Llanfair Caereinon, length from its junction with the B4389 (Watergate Street) to the Ebenezer Church – Between 10am and 5pm

B4390 at new Mills, from its junction with the B4389 to a point adjacent to a property called ‘Bella Vista’ - between 11am and 4pm

U4417 (Brynglas) Welshpool, length between No.s 19 and 52, to include the turning circle - btween 10am and 8pm

