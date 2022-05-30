Platinum Jubilee events across the Black Country and Staffordshire this week

Black Country Living Museum is one of the region's attractions hosting Platinum Jubilee events

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after ascending to the throne in 1952, and events taking place across the country - including the Black Country and Staffordshire - to celebrate her historic reign.

Below is a list of events taking place this week to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee central weekend which takes place from June 2 to June 5.

Black Country Living Museum - Bostin' Jubilee Bash

The Black Country Living Museum are hosting a week of Royal fun and experiences, beginning on May 28 until June 5.

Guests are welcomed to "Don your best red, white and blue outfits and join us as we celebrate past monarchs, from Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee all the way to Queen Elizabeth II’s present day Platinum Jubilee. Meet a whole host of characters who need help with their celebrations – there’s a street party to prepare for and you don’t want to miss it!

Take part in our Jubilee craft activities, decorate a souvenir plate to take home or help to decorate the Museum in time for the street party. What will you make to contribute to the celebration? Don’t forget to watch out for our bossy party planner – she may need help with her preparations!

Join our street party from 11.30am onwards. Then come along to our grand Jubilee parade at 1.30pm as we process through the Museum, ending our parade on the Boat Dock as we celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s reign with a rousing rendition of God Save the Queen.

For the first time, we’re pushing our school room further in time to the 1950s to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation and her being Head of the Commonwealth. How well do you know your flags? Teacher will be checking!

Plus, there’s a chance to enjoy all your usual Museum favourites! Make a stop at Hobbs fish and chip shop or take a trip to our sweet shop for all your favourite sugary treats. From rides on our vintage transport to trying your hand at some traditional street games, there’s something for everyone."

A Right Royal Takeover

Merry Hill, Brierley Hill is 'celebrating the very best of British in true Merry Hill style.'

Join us for a Right Royal Takeover to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and send you into the Bank Holiday weekend smiling.

Wednesday, June 1, 11am – 3pm

Bringing The Royal celebrations to the West Midlands, The Merry Hill Royal Guard will be present, alongside The Merry Hill Dancing Soldiers, Stilt Walking Soldiers, and the Capriccio Quartet.

Dressed to impress, our Royal Guards have a spring in their step, a little mischief up their sleeves and a royal salute for everyone they meet. They will be welcoming visitors with a platinum dance and marching performances. Look out for the regal gifts they’ll be handing out.

The Merry Hill Dancing Soldiers will be pirouetting on the malls to the sound of an elegant string quartet. And they’re on the look-out for dance partners

The Royal Guard Stilt Walkers will be wandering through the Merry Hill malls with their charm settings on maximum. Guaranteed to make everybody smile.

Bringing a touch of class and elegance, the Capriccio Quartet will entertain visitors of all ages with their glorious mix of music fit for a Queen.

Severn Valley Railway Queen's Platinum Jubilee Event

From Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 - Severn Valley Railway, 1 Comberton Place, Kidderminster, DY10 1QR

Across the four-day June Bank Holiday Weekend, we’ll be partying with a variety of things to see and do at each station, celebrating Her Majesty’s seven decades of service.

Join in as you travel behind the purple locomotive No. 70 ‘Elizabeth II’, 2999 Lady of Legend and Class 52 Western Queen and see the SVR in all its regal glory.

There’ll be something for everyone across the line – rock ‘n’ roll booming from jukeboxes like it’s 1952, a vintage fairground ride whirling at Bridgnorth Station, tasty treats served from fifties-style milk bars, an array of vintage vehicles shining across the line, a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster performing flypasts every day and much more.

PLUS, we’ll be joined by everyone’s favourite marmalade sandwich-loving bear for an exhibition at The Engine House as BrickLive™ presents Paddington!

Plus, we have some extra special opportunities to celebrate too:

Exclusive Beacon Banquet evening dining experience and Jubilee beacon lighting at The Engine House

Party on the platform on Friday (rock ‘n’ roll band) and Saturday night (Elvis Presley tribute) at Kidderminster (additional charge applies)

Enjoy High Tea in our premium 1930s dining carriage behind No.70 Elizabeth II (additional charge applies)

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert

On June 2, Birmingham Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EA: 7.30pm - advance booking/ticket required

A special concert will be hosted by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The evening will include music from the coronation, works dedicated to The Queen and HRH The Princess Margaret, music from across the Commonwealth, and personal favourites of Her Majesty.

Tickets can be booked at cbso.co.uk/event/queens-platinum-jubilee-concert

Wolverhampton Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting

Wolverhampton will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a Beacon Lighting in the city centre.

More than 2,000 beacons are being lit simultaneously across the UK to celebrate the jubilee - including one at St Peter’s Church.

Residents are invited to gather at the Bank Holiday event, where Dicky Dodd will be providing music and entertainment and there will also be performances from Hit the Dhol and City of Wolverhampton Brass Band.

Dr Satya Sharma MBE DL, will speak at the event, followed by a speech from The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, before a special purple and gold light beam shining onto St Peter’s Church is dimmed, and the Beacon will be officially lit.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 2 between 9pm to 10pm, just outside St Peter’s Church with crowds gathering on the Piazza, St Peter’s Square.

Dudley Zoo Jubilee Jubilations!

On Thursday, June 2, Dudley Zoo will be holding Jubilee celebrations, and there will be the lighting of a beacon to mark the celebrations across the UK.

Join us next Bank Holiday Thursday in the bunting-clad castle courtyard where entertainment will include Dippy the clown, patriotic face painting, a find the corgi trail around the 40-acre site and animal encounters with some of our smallest animals.

Plus, don’t forget to grab a picture on our golden thrones in our selfie prop area inside the castle, where you’ll also be able to see a display of memories and photos of the Queen’s visit to Dudley Castle in 1994.

Later that evening, we’ll be welcoming the Mayor of Dudley and other civic dignitaries who will be lighting a beacon on top of the 11th century scheduled monument at 9.45pm, as the Dudley borough joins in celebrations across the UK and Commonwealth to mark the monarch’s milestone, with the beacon able to be seen lit-up from the town centre.

HM Platinum Jubilee Party in Stafford Town

Friday, June 3 - Market Square, Stafford, ST17 4LY: 12pm - 8pm

The streets of Stafford Town will be taken over to party for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

There will be live music on stage, fun and games for all ages, children's competition for best dressed Queen and Queen's Consort, a poetry competition for adults and children and also painting and art.

People attending are encouraged to 'come dressed up in Jubilee gear; red, white and blue.'

Cannock Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Saturday, June 4 - Market Place, Cannock, Staffordshire, WS11 1BS: 12pm - 6pm

Cannock will be having a 'fantastic tea party' with an Alice in Wonderland theme to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Live music, free arts and crafts, free face painting, food stalls, mobile bars will all be available on the day. Photo opportunities will be available with Alice in Wonderland characters.

West Bromwich Street Party

Saturday, June 4 - West Bromwich BID area: 11am - 4pm

West Bromwich BID (business improvement district) will be arranging a West Bromwich Street Party for the Queens Jubilee celebrations which will include lots of family entertainment. They are also inviting their businesses to take part in a window dressing competition and the top 3 will receive prizes.

The New Art Gallery Walsall Platinum Jubilee Family Day

Saturday, June 4 - Gallery Square, Walsall, WS2 8LG: 11am - 3pm

Guests are welcomed to attend The New Art Gallery for a cuppa and a cupcake at the tea party, make lolly-stick Queen's guards, and help decorate the building with red, white and blue wool in a family day event.

Pelsall Jubilee BBQ Event

Sunday, June 5 - Pelsall Evangelical Church, Old Town Lane, Pelsall Walsall, WS3 4NJ: starts at 2pm

A local community church will be celebrating the Jubilee by hosting a free BBQ event, inviting the whole community and surrounding area to join them for a time of thanksgiving and fun for all the family. The event is free to attend.

Big Jubilee Lunch

Sunday, June 5 - St Marks Church Hall, Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, B67 6LP