Ironbridge retailer produces special Platinum Jubilee gin - and sends one to Buckingham Palace

Derek Bownen from Moonshine and Fuggles in Ironbridge, which has released a special gin for the Queen's Jubilee

Proceeds from their sale will go towards the planting of trees in Dale End Park as part of the Queen's Green Canopy Initiative.

Small independent retailer Moonshine & Fuggles had 70 bottles of the special gin produced and one of these has been sent to Buckingham Palace for the Queen to sample.

Derek Bowen, the 58-year-old owner of Moonshine & Fuggles, said: "The gin was launched on Saturday and by 9.30am eight people were waiting outside the door, even though we did not open until 10am.

"We then had more than 40 people waiting to buy bottles

"I came up with the recipe for the classic dry gin which is juniper led with two exotic teas, an Indian and a Himalayan, and included botanicals from plants which are known to be in the Queen's garden.

"I worked with a local distiller from the West Midlands.

"Bottle number 0101 we have kept in the shop in The Square and 1/70 has been sent to the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly who has promised to personally pass it on to the Queen.

"Although we have sold-out of this particular gin we do have others which are also aimed at celebrating the Jubilee.

"We do not intend making any profit from the sale of the 70 bottles produced, which sold for £41.95 pence each, as this will go towards the cost of planting trees in Dale End Park in Ironbridge later this year as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

"In the two years I have owned the company we have raised more than £6,000 for good causes.

"We specialise in spirits and offer customers a choice of 330 gins, 240 single malt whiskies, 80 rums as well as other spirits and ales.