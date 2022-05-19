Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Centre prepares to celebrate the jubilee

By Sue AustinTelfordPlatinum JubileePublished:

Telford Town Centre has plenty of half term and Jubilee fun on the cards.

The special jubilee chair
The special jubilee chair

The centre willcelebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee between May 27 - June 5.

Families can pick up a free celebration flag and then also take part in a Queens Jubilee Treasure Hunt with those completing the hunt able to claim a free crown. Every completed entry will be in the the chance to win a Telford Centre gift card as will those taking selfies with their flages.

"If you share a selfie sitting on the Jubilee Celebration swing that will take pride of place in the centre you have the chance to win lunch fit for Royalty for up to four people," a spokesperson said.

"Make sure you tag us on Instagram @telfordcentre."

There will be further offers for Leapfrog Club members.

Platinum Jubilee
Royal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News