Telford Centre prepares to celebrate the jubilee

The special jubilee chair

The centre willcelebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee between May 27 - June 5.

Families can pick up a free celebration flag and then also take part in a Queens Jubilee Treasure Hunt with those completing the hunt able to claim a free crown. Every completed entry will be in the the chance to win a Telford Centre gift card as will those taking selfies with their flages.

"If you share a selfie sitting on the Jubilee Celebration swing that will take pride of place in the centre you have the chance to win lunch fit for Royalty for up to four people," a spokesperson said.

"Make sure you tag us on Instagram @telfordcentre."