Shropshire streets plan a royal knees-up to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Councils across the region say they have been inundated with requests for street closures.
Now organisers behind the events will be hoping the weather is better than for the Golden Jubilee 20 years ago, when the region partied on despite torrential rain.
Shropshire Council has had more than 100 applications for street closures for the Jubilee weekend, while nearly 30 are scheduled across Telford & Wrekin.
In Powys plans are afoot for more than 30 events.
The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, said she was looking forward to the county celebrating the occasion, adding: “The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.”