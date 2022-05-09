Shropshire streets plan a royal knees-up to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002 COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR: PAUL TURNER:3/6/02: Mrs Brenda Morris joins with other residents from Guild Avenue, Walsall to celebrate the Queens Golden Jubilee in style with their own street party.

Councils across the region say they have been inundated with requests for street closures.

Now organisers behind the events will be hoping the weather is better than for the Golden Jubilee 20 years ago, when the region partied on despite torrential rain.

Shropshire Council has had more than 100 applications for street closures for the Jubilee weekend, while nearly 30 are scheduled across Telford & Wrekin.

In Powys plans are afoot for more than 30 events.