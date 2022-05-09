Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire streets plan a royal knees-up to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Platinum JubileePublished: Comments

More than 100 street parties are planned across the county for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, new figures reveal today.

Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002
Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002
COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR: PAUL TURNER:3/6/02: Mrs Brenda Morris joins with other residents from Guild Avenue, Walsall to celebrate the Queens Golden Jubilee in style with their own street party.
COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR: PAUL TURNER:3/6/02: Mrs Brenda Morris joins with other residents from Guild Avenue, Walsall to celebrate the Queens Golden Jubilee in style with their own street party.

Councils across the region say they have been inundated with requests for street closures.

Now organisers behind the events will be hoping the weather is better than for the Golden Jubilee 20 years ago, when the region partied on despite torrential rain.

Shropshire Council has had more than 100 applications for street closures for the Jubilee weekend, while nearly 30 are scheduled across Telford & Wrekin.

In Powys plans are afoot for more than 30 events.

The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, said she was looking forward to the county celebrating the occasion, adding: “The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.”

Platinum Jubilee
Royal
Telford entertainment
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
North Shropshire entertainment

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News