Deadline for Shropshire Platinum Jubilee street parties is tomorrow - what you need to do

Street parties are expected to take place again for this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Anyone planning to host a street party, or were considering it, will have to complete a road closure application form by Friday.

The council has said that any applications not received by Friday May 6 will not be able to be processed, so residents are being urged to ensure the applications have been submitted.

In order to submit the application, they need to go to the Shropshire Council website and complete this application form.

Information is provided on organising street parties and what people need to do for planning an event.

The road closure application form is a top priority. If organisers are planning to have any licensable activities such as live music or selling alcohol, then a 'temporary event notice' application also has to be submitted and applied for at least ten days before the event.

Once the event has been planned, details can be shared on the county's Platinum Jubilee website.

The council has provided a step-by-step guide to organising a street party with organisers instructed to remember the emergency services too, as emergencies can happen at any time and could involve a premises within the street but not part of the street party itself.

So the following instructions have been given out: