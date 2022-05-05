Notification Settings

Deadline for Shropshire Platinum Jubilee street parties is tomorrow - what you need to do

By Sunil MiddaShrewsburyPlatinum JubileePublished:

Shropshire residents wishing to host a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration have just hours to submit their applications.

Street parties are expected to take place again for this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Anyone planning to host a street party, or were considering it, will have to complete a road closure application form by Friday.

The council has said that any applications not received by Friday May 6 will not be able to be processed, so residents are being urged to ensure the applications have been submitted.

In order to submit the application, they need to go to the Shropshire Council website and complete this application form.

Information is provided on organising street parties and what people need to do for planning an event.

The road closure application form is a top priority. If organisers are planning to have any licensable activities such as live music or selling alcohol, then a 'temporary event notice' application also has to be submitted and applied for at least ten days before the event.

Once the event has been planned, details can be shared on the county's Platinum Jubilee website.

The council has provided a step-by-step guide to organising a street party with organisers instructed to remember the emergency services too, as emergencies can happen at any time and could involve a premises within the street but not part of the street party itself.

So the following instructions have been given out:

  • Ensure the road closure signs or barriers used to close the street are easily moveable to allow quick access for attending fire or other emergency services

  • Consider using easily moveable wheelie bins, do not park vehicles across the street

  • Do not block the road with large obstacles, such as heavy tables or large gazebos that require time to dismantle or move

  • Ensure any vehicles moved out of the street, to give more room for the street party, do not block access to neighbouring premises and streets

  • A fire appliance will need at least a 3.5 m width too pass through any obstacle or street

  • Do not block or cover over fire hydrants

Sunil Midda

