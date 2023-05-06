Coronation day timeline: When each event in crowning of Charles and Camilla will happen

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will both be crowned as sovereign and Queen Consort respectively at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
Buckingham Palace has said the ceremony will "reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".
This is the schedule of events due to take place during the day.
The King's procession
The King and Queen will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning.
Leaving at 10.20am, they will be in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach created to mark the 60th anniversary of Elizabeth II's reign 11 years ago. Six Windsor Grey horses will be used to draw the coach.
The King's Procession will depart Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and head down The Mall, under Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island. From there, it will head down Whitehall and along Parliament Street before traversing the east and south sides of Parliament Square to get to Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary of Westminster Abbey for the service.
The King and Queen will be accompanied on the journey by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry.
Coronation service
At 11am the first Coronation service in nearly 70 years will begin, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The service will last nearly two hours.
The Coronation Procession
The procession back to Buckingham Palace will leave Westminster Abbey at 1pm is set to be much larger than the one taking Charles to his Coronation.
It will travel the same route as the earlier King's Procession, but in reverse, with the newly crowned King and Queen accompanied by Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.
Charles and Camilla will be carried in the Gold State Coach, last used during Elizabeth II's Platnium Jubilee celebrations last year. The coach wa commissioned in 1760 and was first used by King George III, to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762. It has been used at every Coronation since William IV's in 1831.
The coach will be drawn by eight Windsor Greys horses and, due to its weight of four tonnes, will travel at walking pace, completing the journey at 1.30pm.
Return to Buckingham Palace
Once back at the palace, the King and Queen will receive a Royal Salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces who have been on parade that day. The Royal Salute will be followed by three cheers from the assembled service personnel, as a tribute from the Armed Forces on parade.
The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.
Flypast
More than 60 aircraft will take part in a flypast that will head over Buckingham Palace at 2.30pm.
As well as including the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the first aircraft to head over the Royal Family and crowds on The Mall will be a Juno HT1 helicopter from RAF Shawbury, piloted by RAF Flight Lieutenant Tom Knapp.