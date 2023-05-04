Notification Settings

Heads up to pet owners in Wellington that a 'not the norm' fireworks display is set for the weekend

By David TooleyWellingtonKing Charles CoronationPublished:

A town council has warned pet owners that it will be holding a firework display at the weekend.

Wellington Town Council is planning a host of activities in the town with the unveiling of a King Charles plaque and an event at the market at the weekend.

But it realises that fireworks are not the norm in May and it has sent letters to properties surrounding the rugby club for the explosions on Sunday, may 7.

A spokesman for the town council said on social media: "Over the past couple days, we have hand delivered letters to the properties surrounding the Rugby Club to forewarn residents of our upcoming fireworks display on Sunday May 7.

"We understand that a fireworks display in May is not the norm and would like to warn anyone with pets that our display will run for 10 minutes from approximately 9:30pm."

The council has also given advice to pet owners.

1. Turn on the radio or TV, the sound of this will help mask the noise of the fireworks.

2. Have someone stay at home with your pet to offer them support.

3. Close all windows and doors to reduce noise.

4. Keep your pet inside for the duration of the display.

5. Walk or exercise your pet before the fireworks begin, this will keep them calmer and they may even sleep through the noise.

This firework display will be FREE for everyone to attend and will follow a day's worth of activities and entertainment at the Spring Fair at Wellington Park and Family Fun Day at Wellington Rugby Club.

