Families enjoy crafts and visit from princesses at Coronation party fit for a King

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 29/04/2023..Photo at a Coronation Party at Market Drayton Library Princess: Molly Millward is pictured with: Oscar Pitt 6 and Emma Hooson 5..

The team at Market Drayton Library held their celebratory event, to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a week ahead of the main event in London.

Tori Watson from the Library and Lily Nicholas 6

Hundreds of families took part in the activities that were on offer, including treasure trails and crown-making, and children were dressed in their best royal attire.

Tori Watson, of Market Drayton Library said: "It was great, it was really good. We had about 320 people in, there were lots of crafts for families to take part in.

"We had eight volunteers who we couldn't have been without and there were craft tables, a baking competition and a face painter came.

Cole Liam Brennan 4 in his Spiderman face paint

"We also had three princesses visit from Enchanted Princesses UK – and the children just love them.

Savannah Rickett-Browne 6. Princess is: Katie Douglas

"It was a steady stream of people coming in for a couple of hours in the morning and it was great fun. It was almost entirely free and all the crafts were free apart from the face-painting."

Fearn 3 and Niamh Kelly 7 at the craft table

Market Drayton Library will be selling wooden coronation medals and hair bows this week in the run-up to the coronation on Saturday, May 6.

The medals and bows have been produced by Hop Cottage Textiles, based just outside Market Drayton.

The library will be open on the day of the coronation.

More than 40 street parties will take place across Shropshire over the coronation weekend.

Shropshire Council says there have been 41 applications for road closures for street parties, all of which have been approved.

In Market Drayton, the King's Coronation Street Party will take place on the Sunday, May 7, from 1pm to 4.30pm on Queen Street.