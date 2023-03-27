Notification Settings

Shropshire Council extends deadline for coronation street party applications

Published:

A council has given residents extra time to apply for street closures for coronation celebrations.

Thousands of residents celebrated the late Queen's Jubilee in street parties last year

Shropshire Council has extended its deadline for people seeking permission to host street parties.

So far, 17 applications to close streets have been approved by the council as communities plan street parties for the coronation of HM The King and HM The Queen Consort on Saturday, May 6.

Now, Shropshire Council has said it will keep applications for road closures open until April 16, having previously planned to stop taking them on March 10.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “The coronation weekend is dedicated to celebrating our communities and the volunteers who give so much to enhance the lives of so many people countywide. They give up their time selflessly and without reward, and our communities are certainly richer for it.

“On Coronation Day, Saturday May 6, we are hosting Shrewsbury BID at Shrewsbury Castle as they stage a public screening of the coronation of HM The King and HM The Queen Consort, and we will also be showing our patriotism by lighting up Theatre Severn over the weekend.

“Local celebrations are already in people’s minds and I am delighted that we have been able to extend our street party application deadline so there is even more time for people to get their plans in place for a great celebration.”

Shropshire residents can apply online at shropshire.gov.uk.

Telford & Wrekin Council has waived fees to apply for a street closure for the coronation. Residents in the borough can apply for road closures until March 31 by visiting telford.gov.uk

