Big screen location in Shropshire chosen for Charles' Coronation with other celebrations planned

People will be able to gather at Shrewsbury Castle to watch Charles' Coronation

With preparations well under way all over the country people in Shropshire are also planning their own events to mark the historic moment. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

People will be able to watch the event on a big screen hosted at Shrewsbury Castle. Owned and managed by Shropshire Council, the venue has been chosen by Shrewsbury BID as the location for showing the momentous event.

A host of street parties, public screenings and big lunch events will also be taking place – with many already arranged.

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed about 50 projects, parties and events organised by people and groups across the borough as part of the occasion.

The authority had invited applications earlier this year to its King’s Coronation Celebration Fund – launched in January to support communities and groups to create their own events and legacy projects.

Shropshire Council said it would not be charging for road closures for celebrations and had created a website with information about how to host events.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and digital, said they were looking forward to marking the historic moment.

He said: “Shrewsbury Castle, which is owned and managed by Shropshire Council, has been selected by Shrewsbury BID, as the venue to hold a live community screening of the Coronation.

“Shropshire Council is supporting local communities to celebrate in a way that is relevant to them. We have created a webpage of useful information that supports community members to plan their own event, including details on how they can apply for National Lottery funding.

“To further support community celebrations we are not charging for road closures for communities planning street party celebrations.

“Our 21 libraries across Shropshire will be taking part in the national library initiative by running activities – and adding to the celebrations our Archives Service will collate an exhibition featuring images of His Majesty King Charles III visiting the county. In order to ensure that the exhibition is as accessible as possible, it will be hosted online.

“Shropshire Council will also be illuminating Theatre Severn in red, white and blue over the Coronation weekend.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said they were delighted to have received applications to the fund from across the borough.

He said: “To mark this historic occasion Telford & Wrekin Council launched this new grant offering the opportunity to bring communities together for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and to celebrate his new reign. The fund will support successful applicants to hold their own Coronation events and celebrations, carry out a Coronation project or create a lasting legacy marking the occasion.