In pictures: Former royal visits to Shrewsbury as county town awaits Queen Camilla

The Queen Consort will be heading to The Farmers Market in Shrewsbury's Square before visiting Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings – the home of the grandfather of the modern skyscraper.

Her Majesty is the latest member of the royal family to visit the county town, which has welcomed numerous royals over the past century.

Reigning monarchs to visit include King George V and Queen Elizabeth II, while other royals such as the future King Edward VII and future King Charles III have also been welcomed when they held the title of Prince of Wales and were heir to the throne.

Two other Queen Consorts - Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother - have also come to the town.

We've put together a few photos of previous royal visits to Shrewsbury, with some dating back more than 100 years.

1914 - King George V

The visit to Shrewsbury of King George V in 1914

The 4th Battalion of the King's Shropshire Light Infantry formed the guard of honour for King George V's 1914 visit. They are on the right with sloped arms. Picture: Shropshire Regimental Museum.

1920s - Princess Mary, The Princess Royal

The Princess Royal, who was then Princess Mary, the daughter of Queen Mary and King George V, meeting the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, the Earl of Powis, who is introducing her to the chief constable, Frank Davies, right, during a visit though to be in the 1920s

1927 - Queen Mary

Queen Mary visits Shrewsbury Flower Show, 1927

1932 - Prince Edward, Prince of Wales

The future King Edward VIII, then Prince of Wales, inspects ex-servicemen at Shrewsbury in June 1932 to take part in the 50th anniversary of the removal of Shrewsbury School to its present site

1943 - Princess Mary, The Princess Royal

Princess Mary, daughter of King George V and then the Princess Royal, during a visit to Copthorne Barracks on April 10, 1943, where she inspected members of the ATS (Auxiliary Territorial Service) and presented a testimonial to a member of the ATS, a Private Stannard, for gallantry in rescuing a companion from the River Severn

1949 - Princess Elizabeth

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Royal Show held at Sundorne, Shrewsbury, in July 1949

Princess Elizabeth - later Her Majesty The Queen - and the Duke of Edinburgh to Shrewsbury on Wednesday, July 6, 1949, for the Royal Show which was held in Sundorne, Shrewsbury

1951 - Princess Elizabeth

The then Princess Elizabeth visited the Harper Adams Agricultural College extension in 1951

1952 - Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen during her 1952 visit to Shrewsbury

The visit of Her Majesty The Queen, to Shrewsbury on October 24, 1952, included her inspecting some troops or cadets at Shrewsbury Castle

Queen Elizabeth II cutting the tape to open the new terrace to the main school building at Shrewsbury School on October 24, 1952

The Queen at Shrewsbury Castle in 1952

1963 - Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother

The arrival of the Queen Mother in Shropshire on Wednesday, May 1, 1963. She visited Harper Adams Agricultural College at Edgmond and then went on to Shrewsbury

1967 - Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen greeted off the Royal Train in Shrewsbury by the Mayoress of Shrewsbury, Miss P.M. Lancaster

Inside Shrewsbury Castle when the Queen visited on March 17, 1967

Her Majesty leaving Shrewsbury Castle during her 1967 visit

The Queen's car heading up Castle Hill, Shrewsbury, in 1967

1975 - Queen Elizabeth II

Councillor Freddie Williams and Frank Leath (third from right, in profile) meet the Queen at the opening of Coton Hill House in May 1975

The Queen shares a laugh with officials at the West Mid showground in Shrewsbury during her 1975 visit

1978 - Prince Charles

Then the Prince of Wales, Charles opened Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on November 17, 1978. He was welcomed by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mr John Dugdale

The Westland Wessex helicopter which carried Prince Charles when he officially opened the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Prince Charles chatting to S/N Lynne Breakell

1984 - Princess Diana, Princess of Wales

Princess Diana during a royal visit to Shrewsbury on December 12, 1984. She also went to Condover School this day

1986 - Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother

The Queen Mother arrives at the Light Infantry Depot, Sir John Moore Barracks, aka Copthorne Barracks, on Saturday, June 28, 1986, for the final passing out parade after over 100 years of recruit training

2001 - Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

Prince Charles giving his speech before officially opening the new music centre at Shrewsbury School

Prince Charles receives a gift commemorating the opening of the new music centre at Shrewsbury School

In 2001 Prince Charles visited Harper Adams University College near Newport. Here is pictured unveiling a stone to the refurbished Jubilee Adams building, with Tony Burgess the chair of governors

2009 - Princes William and Harry