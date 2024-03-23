Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In a video message on Friday, Kate spoke about the “huge shock” after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the “incredibly tough couple of months” her family have experienced.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of support and well-wishes from around the world.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire has said she was "devastated" to hear the news. Speaking on Friday evening, Anna Turner said she wished the Princess and her family the "hastiest recovery possible".

She said: "I am so devastated to hear the heartbreaking news that has been delivered this evening. I dearly hope The Prince, Princess of Wales and their close family can be given the space to recover.

"They will need resilience, strength and privacy, I wish them the hastiest recovery possible.

"We need her in the best of health to continue to undertake her public duties that she is exceptionally good at."

Kate's form of cancer has not been disclosed, but the Princess said she began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February, and is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

The outgoing High Sheriff of Shropshire also praised the Princess of Wales' courage in opening up about the diagnosis.

Mandy Thorn, who is also a trustee of local cancer charity Lingen Davies, said she hoped the family would be given privacy during the difficult time.

She said: "I think she's been incredibly brave, going public with her diagnosis. It must have been an incredible shock, having such a young family, and they've done the right thing in wanting to protect them.

"I wish her and her family the absolute best, and hope that she is given the time and space to go to her treatment and to recover."