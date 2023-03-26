Notification Settings

Shropshire's High Sheriff bows out with service to mark passing of the baton

Selina Graham has held a legal service, bringing her year as Shropshire's High Sheriff to its end.

Outgoing High Sheriff Selina Graham
On Sunday, scores of dignitaries gathered at Shrewsbury Abbey for one of the last formal duties of outgoing High Sheriff, Selina Graham.

The legal service marks the end of the shrieval year for the High Sheriff, with a chance for the outgoing incumbent to reflect on their year, and give thanks to those they met along the way.

The service was attended by many of the county's mayors and officials, as well as Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner.

By taking up the role in April last year, Mrs Graham followed in the footsteps of her mother, Elizabeth Catherine Weld-Forester, who was the first female High Sheriff of Shropshire in 1997.

When she first took on the Royal appointment last year, Mrs Graham vowed to seek out and celebrate those who make a difference to their communities.

A passionate volunteer herself, she has spent much of the last year visiting community groups across the county to thank them for their dedication.

Amanda Jillian Thorn MBE will be taking over the role of Shropshire's High Sheriff next month.

Until recently, Mrs Thorn served as chair of trustees for Shropshire-based cancer charity Lingen Davies.

In 2020, she was commissioned as Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire, to support the work of Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner.

In 2014, Mrs Thorn was honoured with an MBE for services to dementia in her role as managing director of Marches Care, which operated the Uplands Care Home in Shrewsbury.

