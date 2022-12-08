King Charles and Camilla are visiting Wrexham on Friday

King Charles III and Camilla are set to be in town to perform an official ceremony to confer city status on the borough.

Wrexham Council has said that North Wales Police will be on duty to ensure the safety of visitors and residents to the city. There will be a visible presence of uniformed officers and other security staff.

Following an incident earlier in the week when an egg was thrown at the monarch the police will be putting plain clothes officers on duty.