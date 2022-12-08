Notification Settings

King and Queen Consort visiting Wrexham on Friday

By David Tooley

The King and Queen Consort will be visiting Wrexham on Friday.

King Charles and Camilla are visiting Wrexham on Friday

King Charles III and Camilla are set to be in town to perform an official ceremony to confer city status on the borough.

Wrexham Council has said that North Wales Police will be on duty to ensure the safety of visitors and residents to the city. There will be a visible presence of uniformed officers and other security staff.

Following an incident earlier in the week when an egg was thrown at the monarch the police will be putting plain clothes officers on duty.

They have also asked people to report any suspicious behaviour to police. They said: "To report an imminent threat speak to any of team, call 999 or ring the police Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

