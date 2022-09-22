'We got it right': Queen's representative praises Shropshire coming together after Her Majesty's death

Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner at a Shrewsbury Abbey memorial service for the Queen on Sunday evening

Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant for Shropshire, was at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, watched by billions on television, with thousands lining the streets outside. Beforehand, she was involved in several events in the county to make sure the Queen's death was marked in the right way.

"It's been 10 days non-stop, trying to get everything right in Shropshire," she said.

"It really is a privilege. It was such an emotional time. I feel we did well. It's difficult to get right but I feel we did."

The poignant funeral ceremony spelt the end of a hectic period since the Queen's death was announced on Thursday, September 8, and a flurry of engagements for the Lord Lieutenant.

Anna Turner signs the book of condolence at Shrewsbury Castle

She was at Shrewsbury Castle to sign a book of condolence the morning after Her Majesty's death, followed by a meeting with leaders to discuss how Shropshire would mark the occasion. She was at the castle again and in the Quarry for proclamations of King Charles III, and several memorial events, including on at Shrewsbury Abbey the night before the Queen's funeral.

A late night dash to London followed for the Lord Lieutenant so she could be at the Abbey for 8am, along with her contemporaries. She and the other lord lieutenants from across the country watched on from the nve, a part of the Abbey where Shrewsbury's most famous son Charles Darwin and the renowned civil engineer Thomas Telford are buried.

The Queen's coffin

"When you've got people who are more important such as the Foreign Secretary and Cabinet ministers arriving you have to get there earlier," said the Lord Lieutenant. "There was quite a bit of people spotting going on. We milled around and chatted but were aware where are seats were so we could sit down quickly.

"As it got nearer there was a real hush and a quiet. Emotions were running high. People felt so privileged to be there.

"Everyone threw their hearts into the singing. The noise was incredible. It was as if we were all one, all singing together, led by the choir.