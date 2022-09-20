Life slowly returns to normal in Shropshire following the Queen's state funeral

Union Flag at full mask. Picture Telford & Wrekin Council

Shops are back open, bin collections are in the process of returning to their normal day, public services are back open and Union Flags, so solemnly at half mast for so long have returned to full mast.

As the Royal Family starts its week of personal mourning, there is still time for people to sign books of condolence around Shropshire.

Across Telford & Wrekin books will remain open until 5pm tonight.

At the same time the floral tributes that have adorned many public spaces will be removed and sent to be composted to help nurture new life.