Shropshire brothers played key role in Queen's funeral

Brothers in arms, and former pupils of Oswestry School, made a huge contribution to the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Ben Reehal, left, and Patch Reehal

Ben and Patch Reehal were both behind the scenes ensuring that the logistics of the day were perfect.

The two brothers, whose family live near Oswestry, both joined the forces after their time at Oswestry School.

Patch, left, and Ben Rehaal, brief the Prince and Princess of Wales

Patch, the Commander of 101 Operational Sustainment Brigade, was the Officer in Command of all the logistics for the funeral.

Ben, Commanding Officer of 27 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps, provided the glue that bound the whole operation together.

The two briefed the Prince and Princess of Wales, on the logistics of the state event, codenamed Operation London Bridge, on the morning of the funeral.

Head at the school, Peter Middleton said: "It was truly a "Brothers in arms" contribution and is of enormous pride to the brothers' family and Oswestry School.

