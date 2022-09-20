Shropshire brothers played key role in Queen's funeral

Ben Reehal, left, and Patch Reehal

Ben and Patch Reehal were both behind the scenes ensuring that the logistics of the day were perfect.

The two brothers, whose family live near Oswestry, both joined the forces after their time at Oswestry School.

Patch, left, and Ben Rehaal, brief the Prince and Princess of Wales

Patch, the Commander of 101 Operational Sustainment Brigade, was the Officer in Command of all the logistics for the funeral.

Ben, Commanding Officer of 27 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps, provided the glue that bound the whole operation together.

The two briefed the Prince and Princess of Wales, on the logistics of the state event, codenamed Operation London Bridge, on the morning of the funeral.