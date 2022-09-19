Shrewsbury illustrator paints Queen Elizabeth II through the years

The Royal Family as illustrated by Sarah Lister from Shrewsbury

Sarah Lister, who is based in Shrewsbury, has commemorated the life and service of the late Queen Elizabeth II by producing an illustration of The Queen depicted through the years.

The illustration shows Elizabeth throughout her long life and reign – from when she was a baby, her service in The Second World War, her marriage to the late Duke of Edinburgh and her coronation.

Underneath the illustration, Karen has included a famous quote from the late Queen which reads: 'I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.'

It has been finished with her name and the dates 1926-2022.

Sarah specialises in pen and watercolour 'children's book style' pieces using photographs of people and their pets in their favourite setting.

The illustrations are limited edition – only 150 available – and can be bought on Sarah's website at sarahlisterart.co.uk.