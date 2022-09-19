Notification Settings

Queen's Funeral: The world says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II - Latest updates

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral today.

All eyes are on London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Crowds of mourners are flocking to London, Windsor and Royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of viewers across the globe.

The Royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

We'll be providing live coverage throughout the day on what has been described by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle as the "most important event world will ever see."

