Queen's funeral: How the Royal Family were positioned in Westminster Abbey

King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla sat in the prominent Canada Club chairs, which were donated to Westminster Abbey after the Second World War.
Camilla was positioned next to the Princess Royal, then Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, then the Duke of York and then the Earl and Countess of Wessex in the front row of the abbey's south lantern.
Across the aisle from them were the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, then Peter Phillips and Zara and Mike Tindall.
Directly behind the King was the Duke of Sussex, with the Duchess of Sussex behind Camilla. Meghan was sitting next to Princess Beatrice.
The Canada Club gave a gift of two chairs and two faldstools (kneeling desks) to Westminster Abbey in memory of Canadians who fell in the 1939-1945 War. These were presented for the use of the King and Queen when they attended services and were dedicated at the Dominion Day service on July 1, 1949.