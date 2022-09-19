Pictures: The atmosphere in London during the Queen's state funeral

Over the last four days, a five mile-long queue has meandered through the capital city to mourn Queen Elizabeth II and see her lying in state.
Her Majesty will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle after the service in Westminster Abbey today, the first time a monarch's funeral has been held there since 1760.
A national bank holiday was declared after the monarch's death on September 8, aged 96. The funeral service was being broadcast live, with millions expected to tune in.
It was being screened across Britain in several cinemas, cathedrals and parks, but people from far and wide came to London to pay their respects in person. All have their own special ways of celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
This is what the atmosphere is like in London today.