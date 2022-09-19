Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Great oaks from little acorns grow': One man recalls Queen's visit to Ludlow Market

By Sue SmithRoyalPublished:

A man who co-founded the Organic Smokehouse has been remembering fondly the visit of the Queen to the Ludlow Farmers Market in 2003.

The Queen's visit to Ludlow Market in 2003
The Queen's visit to Ludlow Market in 2003

Michael Leviseur, now aged 60, was 40-years-old, and had on display packs of smoked butter.

He said: "She was laughing about smoked butter and said she had never heard of it before.

"In the end her Lady-in-Waiting took half a pound of it and as a result we used to supply it for barbecues at Balmoral.

"I telephoned Buckingham Palace and spoke to the assistant to the household and supplied butter for the barbecues."

Mr Leviseur added: "Eventually we supplied products for royal weddings, state banquets, and even ended up with the Royal Warrant for the Prince of Wales.

"Great Oaks from little acorns grow.

"The Organic Smokehouse ceased to exist in 2012 but I remember the Queen's visit very well.

"The funeral for the Queen was very emotional as I believe she has done so much for the country.

"It was a real honour to meet her and supply our products and I was fortunate to meet her after her visit to Ludlow at a show at Windsor."

Royal

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News