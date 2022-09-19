The Queen's visit to Ludlow Market in 2003

Michael Leviseur, now aged 60, was 40-years-old, and had on display packs of smoked butter.

He said: "She was laughing about smoked butter and said she had never heard of it before.

"In the end her Lady-in-Waiting took half a pound of it and as a result we used to supply it for barbecues at Balmoral.

"I telephoned Buckingham Palace and spoke to the assistant to the household and supplied butter for the barbecues."

Mr Leviseur added: "Eventually we supplied products for royal weddings, state banquets, and even ended up with the Royal Warrant for the Prince of Wales.

"Great Oaks from little acorns grow.

"The Organic Smokehouse ceased to exist in 2012 but I remember the Queen's visit very well.

"The funeral for the Queen was very emotional as I believe she has done so much for the country.