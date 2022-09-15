Wellington woman's crafty Queen-themed postbox topper tribute

Angela Moore with her Queen crochet postbox topper

Knitted postbox toppers have been appearing across the country following the news of the Queen's death.

Angela Moore of Wellington topped the postbox near the Red Lion pub on Holyhead Road on Monday, with her effort featuring the late monarch in an iconic bright hat and dress alongside one of her beloved corgis.

Angela said: "I really wanted her in a colourful dress, that's what she was known for and how I'll think of her - in a bright, colourful outfit with her dog."

Angela's crocheted Queen postbox topper

Comments on social media showered Angela with gratitude, with one Facebook commenter saying the crafter was "not only kind and thoughtful to do that to share with others but also immensely talented."

But the Wellington native said she just wanted to give something back to the community she loves.

"I really wanted to give something back to the community," she said, "and couldn't think of a better way of using my skills to give back."

The topper is stuffed with shredded plastic bags, to prevent it from getting mouldy.

Angela and partner-in-craft, Darcy Lear, promise more crafty tributes are in the pipeline, as more continue to pop up around the county.