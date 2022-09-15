Flag fluttering at half mast on a county high spot symbolises south Shropshire's tribute to the Queen

Reader pic of flag at half mast at The Lawley

Her Majesty's demise has been accompanied by an almost unanimous outpouring of tributes from young children to pensioners.

And not only in Edinburgh, Belfast and London but also in the rural areas of south Shropshire where a reader sent the Shropshire Star this evocative picture of the national flag on top of the Lawley.

With its views over a vast swathe of the county it perhaps sends a timely message.