Flag fluttering at half mast on a county high spot symbolises south Shropshire's tribute to the Queen

Her Majesty's demise has been accompanied by an almost unanimous outpouring of tributes from young children to pensioners.
And not only in Edinburgh, Belfast and London but also in the rural areas of south Shropshire where a reader sent the Shropshire Star this evocative picture of the national flag on top of the Lawley.
With its views over a vast swathe of the county it perhaps sends a timely message.
Our reader said: "This is a photo I took of our tribute to Her Majesty the Queen. A union flag flying at half mast on the Lawley."