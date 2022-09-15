Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flag fluttering at half mast on a county high spot symbolises south Shropshire's tribute to the Queen

By David TooleyRoyalPublished:

A Union Flag fluttering at half mast seems to symbolise south Shropshire's tributes following the death of the Queen.

Reader pic of flag at half mast at The Lawley
Reader pic of flag at half mast at The Lawley

Her Majesty's demise has been accompanied by an almost unanimous outpouring of tributes from young children to pensioners.

And not only in Edinburgh, Belfast and London but also in the rural areas of south Shropshire where a reader sent the Shropshire Star this evocative picture of the national flag on top of the Lawley.

With its views over a vast swathe of the county it perhaps sends a timely message.

Our reader said: "This is a photo I took of our tribute to Her Majesty the Queen. A union flag flying at half mast on the Lawley."

Royal
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News