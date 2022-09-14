Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire libraries to be shut on bank holiday Monday for Queen's funeral

By Megan HoweShrewsburyRoyalPublished: Comments

All Shropshire Council-run libraries will be shut next Monday for the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Shrewsbury Library
Shrewsbury Library

The council announced that all of its libraries will remain closed on Monday, September 19, which has been designated a bank holiday for the funeral of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Shropshire Council runs libraries in:

  • Albrighton

  • Bayston Hill

  • Bishop's Castle

  • Bridgnorth

  • Broseley

  • Church Stretton

  • Cleobury Mortimer

  • Craven Arms

  • Ellesmere

  • Gobowen

  • Highley

  • The Lantern, Shrewsbury

  • Ludlow

  • Market Drayton

  • Much Wenlock

  • Oswestry

  • Pontesbury

  • Shifnal

  • Shrewsbury

  • Wem

  • Whitchurch

Mourners from across the country are expected to gather in London to witness the monarch's final send-off.

Condolence books which are placed in the libraries will not be available to sign during that day.

Normal opening hours will resume from Tuesday, September 20.

Royal
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Bridgnorth
North Shropshire
South Shropshire
Oswestry
Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News