Shropshire libraries to be shut on bank holiday Monday for Queen's funeral

The council announced that all of its libraries will remain closed on Monday, September 19, which has been designated a bank holiday for the funeral of Britain's longest-serving monarch.
Shropshire Council runs libraries in:
Albrighton
Bayston Hill
Bishop's Castle
Bridgnorth
Broseley
Church Stretton
Cleobury Mortimer
Craven Arms
Ellesmere
Gobowen
Highley
The Lantern, Shrewsbury
Ludlow
Market Drayton
Much Wenlock
Oswestry
Pontesbury
Shifnal
Shrewsbury
Wem
Whitchurch
Mourners from across the country are expected to gather in London to witness the monarch's final send-off.
Condolence books which are placed in the libraries will not be available to sign during that day.
Normal opening hours will resume from Tuesday, September 20.
