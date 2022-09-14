RAF aircraft carrying the Queen's coffin captured flying over the West Midlands

A historic moment. The Queen's last flight captured flying over the West Midlands. Photo: Rik Freeman Photographer

The RAF C-17 Globemaster was flying from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and over five million people attempted to track the plane on the Flightradar24 website and app yesterday evening.

Whilst tracking the flight, it did look at one stage that it would not be flying over the West Midlands region, but luckily for residents, it ended up passing over Stafford, towards Rugeley – then onto Burntwood before making its descent at Northolt.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne accompanied the coffin on the flight – Her Majesty's final flight, before it was then taken to Buckingham Palace.

Simon Mayfield from Bloxwich, Walsall captured the plane flying over his area, he said: "I was tracking the plane on the Flightradar24 app.

The aircraft flying over the region. Tracked on the Flightradar24 app

"I'm a bit of a geek and so I was tracking it from Carlisle and it was always the plan to try and take photos.

"Whilst tracking it, it was coming near my area and I could see it was the only plane in the sky – I verified it with the app to make sure it was the correct plane and then I decided to take photos.

"I was lucky to capture the photos as it was difficult getting it in focus."

Simon Mayfield from Bloxwich, Walsall captured the aircraft carrying the Queen's coffin flying over Bloxwich.

Anyone wanting to view the flightpath can still watch on Flightradar24.