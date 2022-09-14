Council announces what will be open and what will be closed in Shropshire on Monday

Theatre Severn.

In summary Shropshire Council says that services that are usually open on a Bank Holiday will remain open on Monday September 19 during the Queen's state funeral.

Bin collections will be moved back a day, libraries, museums and visitor centres will be closed, road works will be put off for a day.

But the good news is that it will be free to park in all Shropshire Council off-street surface pay and display car parks - except the big Raven Meadows multi-storey in Shrewsbury.

Council leader Councillor Lezley Picton, thanked staff for working on the nationally momentous day.

“Monday’s Bank Holiday is a unique moment which will allow individuals and organisations to watch Her Majesty’s funeral, pay their respects and commemorate her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning," said Councillor Picton.

“On the day we expect certain aspects of daily life to be put on hold, so those who wish to can watch the funeral and remember the Queen’s commitment and generosity of spirit shown throughout her life.

“Many council services and buildings will change or close on Monday, as is the case on any other Bank Holiday.

“However, there are some essential and frontline council services that will continue, and I would like to extend my thanks to all the council staff who will be working.”

The main services changes are as follows:

Recycling and waste collections – all collections during the week beginning Monday, September 19 will take place one day later than normal. Collections return to normal on Monday September 26. If your normal collection day is on a Monday, this will now be Tuesday, and so on.

The household recycling centres in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and Craven Arms usually remain open on a Bank Holiday, and will be open on September 19, from 9am to 5pm.

Libraries and museums will close.

Condolence books hosted in those buildings will reopen for the public to sign on Tuesday September 20, the last day that these condolence books are open. There is also an online condolence book at www.royal.uk

Theatre Severn, and the Old Market Hall, will be closed.

Ticketholders affected by the closure will be contacted directly, or they can contact the Box Office on 01743 281281

Registrars will be open for pre-booked appointments only.

Country parks will be open, but visitor centres will remain closed. Toilets will also be available.

All planned highways maintenance work scheduled to take place on Monday will be put back to Tuesday.

Other Shropshire Council services that are closed are blue badge services; Enable; HM Coroner's Service; Housing Enforcement; Music Service; Parking Enforcement; and Trading Standards.

Day services at Aquamira, Abbots Wood, Albert Roads and Greenacres will be closed, with normal service resuming on Tuesday.

Some leisure and fitness centres will open but will be operating reduced hours. They are:-

Ludlow – Open 6.30am-9.30am. Closed 9.30am – 5pm. Open as normal from 5pm.

Cleobury Mortimer – Open as normal from 4.30pm