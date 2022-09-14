Notification Settings

Church in Shropshire to show Queen's state funeral on big screen

By David TooleyOswestryRoyalPublished:

A Shropshire church will be showing the state funeral on a large screen and has invited people to go along and watch it with others.

Albert Road Evangelical Church, Oswestry. Photo: Google

The funeral of the Queen is likely to be watched by many millions of people and the Albert Road Evangelical Church, in Albert Road, Oswestry, has purchased a licence to be able to show the events on Monday, September 19.

Spokesman Roy Whittall said anyone is welcome. He said: "The Church is not far from the town centre and welcomes anyone to attend, particularly those from the local community whatever their age, nationality, or religion."

The doors will be open from 9.00am and refreshments will be served throughout the day.

People will be welcome to come and go as they desire.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

