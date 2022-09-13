Which supermarkets and retailers are closing for the Queen's funeral?

Tesco, Penn Road, Wolverhampton.

Next Monday, September 19, has been designated a bank holiday and most businesses and shops will be closing, but the right to a bank holiday day off is not automatic and is a matter of discretion for individual employers.

The Government has said: "It encourages employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off."

Schools will be closed on the day of the funeral.

The list of shops and supermarkets closing on the day are:

Aldi

All Aldi stores will be closed across the UK.

On Twitter, the company said: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday, September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Asda

Asda said it will shut all its stores until 5pm on the day to allow employees to watch the coverage of the funeral.

An Asda spokesman said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday, September 19 until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

“We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday, September 19.

“All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday September 18 and reopen at 5pm on Monday, September 19.

“Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their normal pay.

“Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day.”

B&Q

A B&Q spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect for the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday, 19 September. Our click and collect and home delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day.”

Co-op stores

Co-op stores will be closed until 5pm on Monday, September 19 - where they will then reopen to serve customers.

A number of stores within central London and towards Windsor will remain open during the day to serve customers who will be in the capital to be part of the funeral.

Ecomm orders and deliveries will be closed for the day, re-starting at 5pm.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Co-op CEO said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect and to give our colleagues, customers and members time to reflect and mourn, we will be closing our stores."

Dreams

Dreams chief executive Jonathan Hirst said: “Our heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time. We will be closing all areas of our business, including our stores, and pausing all deliveries on Monday, September 19 so that our colleagues can come together with the rest of the country to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Homebase

All UK Homebase stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

A spokesperson from Homebase said: "We join the country in mourning the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II and will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral, Monday, September 19, so our team members can choose to mark her incredible life of service."

Ikea

All Ikea stores across the UK will be closed on Monday, September 19.

An IKEA UK spokesperson said: “We join the rest of the United Kingdom in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Out of respect, and to enable our co-workers to participate in the funeral, IKEA will pause its business operations, including closing all of our UK stores on Monday, September 19.”

John Lewis department stores

John Lewis said it will shut all its stores as a mark of respect.

Parent business The John Lewis Partnership said it will shut John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets all day for the funeral.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer of The John Lewis Partnership, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

It added there may be “a very limited number of Waitrose stores” near to the route of the funeral procession which remain open to serve members of the public nearby.

Lidl

Lidl will be closing its stores on the day of the funeral.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "We can confirm that as a mark of respect and in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales for the day of Her Majesty's funeral, Monday, September 19. We are grateful to all Lidl customers for their understanding and will be keeping all who mourn Her Royal Highness in our thoughts during this time."

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer confirmed it will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

M&S said it will also halt deliveries to customers on Monday, September 19.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: “All of us at M&S – and indeed across the country and beyond – feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider royal family have led the nation in our mourning.

“It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too.”

Morrisons

Morrisons stores will be closed on Monday, September 19, but petrol filling stations will open at 5pm on the day.

A spokesperson from Morrisons said: "All our supermarkets will be closed on Monday, September 19 as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty. At 5pm our petrol filling stations will reopen."

Poundland

Poundland said all its 770 UK stores will close for the whole day, and staff scheduled to work on September 19 will receive their pay in full.

“We know how important it will be that colleagues have the opportunity to pay their respects next Monday, as the country comes together to honour and celebrate the life of the Queen,” Poundland said.

Primark

Primark confirmed it will shut all its 191 high street stores next Monday.

The value fashion chain said its stores will reopen for normal hours the following day.

A Primark spokeswoman said: “Our stores, depots and head office in the UK will be closed on Monday, September 19 to give our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.”

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s said it will shut its main supermarkets and Argos shops on the day of the funeral, but will keep convenience shops and petrol filling stations open during the evening.

A spokeswoman for the retailers said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

“This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery.

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm to 10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person.

“We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Tesco

Tesco's large stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

Express stores will be closed too but will open at 5pm, except for a small number of Express stores in Central London and Windsor that will be open throughout the day to help those attending the funeral to get what they need.

The Express stores will then close at 10pm.

Tesco store colleagues will work on a voluntary basis. Colleagues who do choose to work will be paid a premium hourly rate in line with their normal bank holiday pay.

Tesco will not be fulfilling online orders on the day. If customers have a slot booked on that day, they will be contacted to confirm the cancellation and will need to re-book a slot for another day.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen for her unwavering service. On Monday, September 19, in order for our colleagues to pay their respects, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will remain closed until 5pm.”

