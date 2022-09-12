Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Thousands set to join doorstep clap in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Megan JonesRoyalPublished:

Thousands of people have said they are going to take part in a round of doorstep applause in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thousands set to join doorstep clap in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Facebook event is encouraging people to join a nationwide applause at 7pm tonight to mark the passing of the Queen.

The event has been inspired by the pandemic's Clap for Carers, which saw millions of people stand on the doorsteps once a week to applaud frontline workers and the NHS.

Over 42,000 people had committed to the event by 11am, with 111,300 registering their interest.

Tonight's proposed event is being organised online by Nicky Davis who has said people can join in from their front door or wherever they may be.

On the post Nicky wrote: "Let everybody know we loved our Queen and join on Monday at 7pm.

"Clap those hands at your front door, back door or wherever you may be."

The event is public and can be found at facebook.com/events/769166957702611

Royal
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News