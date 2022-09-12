Southwater One to be lit up in purple to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Telford & Wrekin Council's Southwater One building to be lit up in purple

Telford & Wrekin Council announced the building will be lit up in purple this week as a mark of respect for the late monarch.

Coupled with the lowering of the Union flags to half-mast, the purple illumination will remain in place until after the period of national mourning.

The colour purple is synonymous with royalty and played a central part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted: "As a mark of respect for HM Queen Elizabeth II we’re lighting up Southwater One in purple during this time of national mourning, as well as lowering Union flags to half-mast, until after The Queen’s funeral next Monday."