Southwater One to be lit up in purple to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Telford & Wrekin Council announced the building will be lit up in purple this week as a mark of respect for the late monarch.
Coupled with the lowering of the Union flags to half-mast, the purple illumination will remain in place until after the period of national mourning.
The colour purple is synonymous with royalty and played a central part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.
Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted: "As a mark of respect for HM Queen Elizabeth II we’re lighting up Southwater One in purple during this time of national mourning, as well as lowering Union flags to half-mast, until after The Queen’s funeral next Monday."
As a mark of respect for HM Queen Elizabeth II we’re lighting up Southwater One in purple during this time of national mourning, as well as lowering Union flags to half-mast, until after The Queen’s funeral next Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mgt7mvaOjk— Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) September 12, 2022