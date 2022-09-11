God Save The King rings out around Shropshire as county proclaims Charles' accession

SHREWS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 11/09/22 Reading the Proclamation at The Quarry, Shrewsbury, High Sheriff of Shropshire The Honourable Mrs Selena Graham..

Babies in arms, teenagers, families and the older generation came together as one, all keen to be part of an historic moment.

In Shropshire the first proclamation was held in the bandstand at the Quarry, read by the High Sheriff, Selina Graham. She then travelled to Southwater in Telford to repeat the address.

That was followed by proclamations the length and breadth of the county, from Shrewsbury Castle to Southwater in Telford, from Ludlow to Oswestry and Market Drayton and all points between, made by the local mayors or leaders of the council.

In Ludlow mayor, Councillor Glenn Ginger read the proclamation while the Ludlow Concert Band led God Save the King. In Oswestry Mayor Councillor Jay Moore addressed hundreds of people on the steps of the Guildhall with members of Porthywaen Silver Band in attendance.

Ceremonies were held across the county on Sunday afternoon

Both Shropshire County leader, Lezley Picton and the leader of Telford and Wrekin joined other dignitaries in The Quarry to hear the accession proclamation read followed by a rousing chorus of God Save the King.

Councillor Picton said: "As we made our way into Shrewsbury it was quite emotional seeing just how many people were making their way to the Quarry. We must thank all the staff from Shrewsbury Town an Shropshire Councils who have worked so hard to make this happen."

Barbara Benniman, 85, attended with her son Paul.

She was 15 when Queen Elizabeth was crowned.

"We lived in "Prefabs" in Shrewsbury and we organised a big party. Then we all crowed into the one and only little house that had a television. It was the first time I had seen a television and I was amazed by the splendour and the gold coach," she said.

Many people attended the proclamation ceremony in The Quarry, Shrewsbury

"I wanted to be here today to welcome the new King."

Young cousins Leila, eight, Evelyn, six, Abigail, three, Flint, and Sophie, eight, Felicity, six and Henrietty, four, met up with their parents in the Quarry.

The older cousins admitted that, like many in the crowd, that when they sang God Save the King, they almost said Queen.

Their parents said it was important to welcome in the new King and that it would be something the children would remember all their lives.

Guests sung God Save The King after the proclamation

Similarly Adam and Kate Fejfer from Shrewsbury were in the Quarry with their children, Ania, 10 and David, 14.

"This is a part of history," Adam said.

Martin Beardwell who remembers having a day off school for the Coronation, said it has a hugely significant moment for Britain.

"It is the start of what may prove to be quite a different reign," he said.