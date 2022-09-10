Where to see proclamations for King Charles in towns across Shropshire

Charles will officially be proclaimed King on Saturday. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

A new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies and is proclaimed as soon as possible at an Accession Council in St James’s Palace. Traditionally it takes place within 24 hours of the death of the previous monarch, but has taken longer on this occasion due to the Queen's passing only being announced on Thursday evening.

This ceremony formally announces the death of the monarch and proclaims the succession of the new sovereign.

King Charles III’s succession to the throne will be proclaimed at St James’s Palace in London today, which will be televised for the first time in history. Regional proclamations will also be read across the country on Sunday at 1pm, and here’s where you can see the momentous event taking place in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Proclamation in Shropshire

The High Sheriff of Shropshire will read the proclamation at the bandstand at The Quarry, Shrewsbury, from 1pm.

The public are invited to attend the event and those planning to come are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before it starts, with ceremony expected to take around 15 minutes.

For those who can't make the ceremony, Shropshire Council is planning to livestream the event on its social media channels.

A number of town centre car parks will also close to support arrangements for the proclamation. Bridge Street, St Austin’s Street and the Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre car parks will all shut at 6pm on Saturday until 4pm on Sunday. Parking will also be suspended on Victoria Avenue, Priory Road and St Chads Terrace during these hours.

Victoria Avenue and Priory Road will also be closed to through traffic from 8am until 4pm on Sunday while St Chads Terrace will also be closed to through traffic between approximately 12.25pm and 2pm on Sunday.

Following the county declaration, there will also be a number of local declarations at 4pm on Sunday made across the county by town councils and parish councils. These include:

The Peace Memorial, Ludlow

Town Hall, Frogmore Road, Market Drayton

The Guildhall, Oswestry

Jubilee Square, Wem

St Alkmund’s Church, Whitchurch

Proclamations in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that the local proclamation will be read by the High Sheriff and the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire at the Bandstand in Southwater at 3.30pm on Sunday

Members of public can attend, while the proclamation will also be broadcast live on Telford & Wrekin Council’s Facebook page.

Proclamation in Powys

In Mid Wales the county proclamation will take place at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells at 1.30pm on Sunday. It will be read by the High Sheriff of Powys, Tom Jones OBE.