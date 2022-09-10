Shrewsbury Abbey is the perfect backdrop for a special evensong to remember her late Majesty the Queen

Marley Charley and Archie Cooke with their grandmother, Jacqueline

A solemn and poignant choral evensong was held at the Abbey on Saturday one of many services being held in places of worship large and small across Shropshire and mid Wales this weekend.

Members of the congregated arrived in respectful quietness, many early to give them time to lay flowers, light a candle or sign the Abbey's book of condolence, in remembrance of Her Majesty.

Associate Priest, Reverend Pat Aldred led the sung evensong service with two lessons but no sermon.

He said: "It has been really humbling to see so many people visit the Abbey, to sign the condolence book to lay flowers and to say their prayers for the Queen and the Royal Family," he said.

"The church is going to remain open for the rest of this week to give people the chance to find a moment of quietness and to pray for King Charles."

Members of the congregation ranged from those old enough to remember Queen Elizabeth's Coronation, to the very young.

Nine year old twins, Marley and Archie Cook and their brother, seven year old Charlie Cooke, said they had written in the book of condolence.

"I wrote my name and thank you Queen," Charlie said.

Their grandmother, Emily Bateman and her mother Jacqueline Bateman, said they had gone to Abbey to pay their respects.

"It is good that their are chances locally to do this," Emily said.

"The Abbey is important to me as the children were christened here."

Another three generation family at the service were Lorraine Roscoe, daughter Jennifer and her children Joseph, eight, and Zara, five.

"We wanted to pay our respects to our Queen who served us for over 70 years," Jennifer said.

Laura Glennon took her five year old daughter, Robyn to sign the condolence book.

"This is a once is a lifetime experience for us," she said.

Rose Hurst grew up in Canada and became a British Citizen when she moved to the UK.

She said Canadians loved the Queen as much as people in her adopted country.

"When it comes to big occasions, state occasions, no one does it better than the British."

Husband, Bill is the bellringer at the Abbey who tolled the tenor bell to mark the passing of Her Majesty.