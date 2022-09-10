Bank holiday announced for day of Queen's funeral as King Charles approves proclamations

King Charles has signed the proclamation saying the day of the Queen's state funeral will be a bank holiday

At the proclamation of King Charles III at St James's Palace on Saturday morning, the Privy Council confirmed the day of the state funeral will be a bank holiday.

Penny Mordaunt, the Lord President of the Privy Council, said a proclamation will appoint the day of the Queen's funeral as a bank holiday across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"Drafts of two proclamations. One - appointing the day of Her late Majesty's state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland," she said during the ceremony.

"Two - appointing the day of Her late Majesty's state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

"And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations."

Charles answered: "Approved."

King Charles then signed the proclamation approving the bank holiday.

So far the date of Queen Elizabeth's funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

The proclamation confirming Charles as King was signed by members of the Privy Council including Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Opening proceedings at the Accession Council, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: "My lords, it is my sad duty to inform you that Her Most Gracious Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away on Thursday the 8th of September 2022, at Balmoral Castle.

"I propose that, when certain necessary business has been transacted, a deputation consisting of Her Majesty, His Royal Highness, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Lord Chancellor, the Archbishop of York, the Prime Minister, the clerk of the Council, and myself, shall wait on the King and inform him the Council is assembled."

Making his declaration, the new King said: "My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

"I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we've all suffered.

"It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

"And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

Continuing the declaration, the King said: "To all of us as a family as to this kingdom, and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion.

"Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.

"In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments.

"In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.

"I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to my Government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports my official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.