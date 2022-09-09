Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three Market Drayton venues holding books of condolence to Queen Elizabeth II

By Megan HoweMarket DraytonRoyalPublished:

Books of condolence are open for people to sign in North Shropshire to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The country is in an official period of mourning after the death of the Queen
The country is in an official period of mourning after the death of the Queen

It comes after her death was announced to the nation on Thursday after she passed away at Balmoral aged 96.

Shropshire residents have the opportunity to pay their respects to the The Queen, to mourn, share their feelings and undertake quiet prayer.

In Market Drayton, three venues will hold books of condolence, for anyone to visit and sign – Market Drayton Library, the town council office and St Mary's Church.

They will be open during normal opening hours throughout the period of mourning.

Alternatively anyone can sign the national online condolence book at royal.uk

Those who do not have access to the internet or are not able to go to a location to sign a book of condolence, can send handwritten messages or cards to be addressed to Chair of Shropshire Council, Democratic Services, Shirehall, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND.

These will be placed in the books of condolence.

Floral tributes can be made at Market Drayton war memorial, the council have announced.

Royal
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News